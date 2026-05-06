Sports News | India Reaffirms Ban on Bilateral Sports with Pakistan, Exemption for Multilateral Events

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports reiterated that bilateral sporting ties between India and Pakistan will remain suspended, while allowing athletes from both countries to compete in multilateral international events, including those hosted in India.

In an official memorandum issued on Wednesday, the ministry said that India's sporting engagement with Pakistan is aligned with its broader diplomatic policy.

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"India's approach to sports events involving Pakistan reflects its overall policy in dealing with that country," the circular stated.

The government made its position unequivocal on bilateral engagements, ruling out any resumption of direct sporting contests between the two nations in either country.

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"In so far as bilateral sports events in each other's country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India," the ministry said in the communication addressed to key stakeholders, including the Indian Olympic Association, Sports Authority of India and all National Sports Federations.

The directive effectively continues the long-standing suspension of bilateral sporting engagements, particularly in cricket.

However, the ministry drew a distinction between bilateral engagements and international competitions governed by global sports bodies, reaffirming India's commitment to the international sporting framework.

"Indian teams and individual players will take part in international events that also have teams or players from Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistani players and teams will be able to participate in such multilateral events hosted by India," the circular clarified.

The approach aligns with international sporting norms and ensures that Indian athletes are not disadvantaged in global competitions due to geopolitical tensions.

The ministry also used the circular to underline India's ambitions to emerge as a major destination for international sporting events, stressing the need for administrative ease and compliance with global standards.

"To position India as a preferred destination for hosting international sporting events, the visa process for sportspersons, team officials, technical personnel, and office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies shall be simplified," it said.

In a significant step, the government announced priority multi-entry visas for officials of international sports bodies for the duration of their tenure, up to five years. It also assured that "due protocol and courtesies... shall be extended to the Heads of International Sports Governing Bodies during their visits to India."

The clarification comes amid ongoing sensitivities in India-Pakistan relations and coincides with the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 last year in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives.

While the bilateral freeze remains firmly in place, the latest directive ensures that India stays aligned with international sporting frameworks, balancing diplomatic concerns with the interests of its athletes and global ambitions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)