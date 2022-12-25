Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 25 (ANI): Dominant India consolidate their position in the ICC World Test Championship standings with a sensational win over Bangladesh in the Dhaka Test.

India soared to the No.3 spot on the World Test Championship standings following their victory in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram, and further up to No.2 after South Africa lost to Australia in Brisbane last week.

A victory in Dhaka has resulted in India strengthening their second position, with their win-percentage improving from 55.77 to 58.93. Australia are at the top of the table while South Africa (54.55%) and Sri Lanka (53.33%) are right behind India at No.3 and 4 respectively.

India resumed Day 4 on 45/4, needing 100 more runs to seal victory in Dhaka and a series sweep. Early in the day, ace spinner Shakib Al Hasan trapped Jaydev Unadkat in front, sending the India batter back for 13. Wickets continued to fall as the visitors lost two more wickets in quick succession.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowled beautifully to claim two big wickets in two consecutive overs - Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel - and also completed a five-for. While Pant was dismissed leg before wicket for 9, Axar, who was holding the fort from the other end, in an attempt to play a defensive shot was bowled after the ball clipped the pads and disturbed the leg stump.

India still had able batters in Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin to take them across the line. The two batters batted with caution and took their time as they kept rotating the strike. After settling in nicely, they started batting aggressively, finding gaps regularly.

Soon, their partnership crossed the 50-run mark with India needing only 20 runs to win. At this stage, it looked like India's game and it eventually turned out to be one.

The duo chased down the total in the morning session, helping India seal a three-wicket win.

India's next World Test Championship assignment is against Australia, a four-match series at home in February-March. (ANI)

