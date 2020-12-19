Adelaide, Dec 19 (PTI) Scoreboard on the third day of the first Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: 244 all out

Australia 1st Innings: 191 all out

India second innings:

Prithvi Shaw b Cummins 4

Mayank Agarwal c Paine b Hazlewood 9

Jasprit Bumrah c and b Cummins 2

Cheteshwar Pujara c Paine b Cummins 0

Virat Kohli c Green b Cummins 4

Ajinkya Rahane c Paine b Hazlewood 0

Hanuma Vihari c Paine b Hazlewood 8

Wriddhiman Saha c Labuschagne b Hazlewood 4

Ravichandran Ashwin c Paine b Hazlewood 0

Umesh Yadav not out 4

Mohammed Shami retd hurt 1

Extras: 0

Total: (For 9 wickets in 21.2 overs) 36

Fall of Wickets: 7/1 15/2 15/3 15/4 15/5 19/6 26/7 26/8 31/9

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 6-3-7-0, Pat Cummins 10.2-4-21-4, Josh Hazlewood 5-3-8-5. More

