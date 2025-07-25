Manchester, Jul 25 (PTI) Scoreboard on Day 3 of the fourth Test between India and England here on Friday.

India 1st innings: 358

England 1st innings:

Zak Crawley c Rahul b Jadeja 84

Ben Duckett c (sub) Jurel b Kamboj 94

Ollie Pope c Rahul b Washington 71

Joe Root st (sub) Jurel b Jadeja 150

Harry Brookst (sub) Jurel b Washington 3

Ben Stokes batting 77

Jamie Smith c (sub) Jurel b Bumrah 9

Liam Dawson batting 21

Chris Woakes b Siraj 4

Extras: (B-4, LB-14, NB-13) 31

Total: (For 7 wickets in 135 overs) 544

Fall of wickets: 1-166, 2-197, 3-341, 4-349, 5-499, 6-515, 7-528.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 28-5-95-1, Anshul Kamboj 18-1-89-1, Mohammed Siraj 26-4-113-1, Shardul Thakur 11-0-55-0, Ravindra Jadeja 33-0-117-2, Washington Sundar 19-4-57-2. PTI

