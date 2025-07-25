England national cricket team great batter Joe Root has been in sensational form in Test cricket. The right-handed batter equalled legendary Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Sangakkara's record to become the joint fourth in the list of the most Test centuries. The 34-year-old achieved this glorious milestone after smashing his 38th century during the fourth Test against Team India at Old Trafford in Manchester. This was Root's 12th century in Tests against Team India - the most by any batter. Most Runs in Test Cricket: From Sachin Tendulkar to Joe Root, A Look at Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers in Longest Format of Game.

Test cricket is one of the toughest formats compared to white-ball cricket. When it comes to the most centuries in the longest format, only a few great batters have managed to dominate the format with their bat. Batters need to have patience, concentration, and skills to score each century to mark their brilliance. Over the decades, many batters have recorded memorable centuries, but who stands at the very top? Let's explore the list of players who have left their legacy behind for scoring the most Test centuries.

Most Hundreds in Test Cricket

No. Player Most centuries in Test cricket 1 SR Tendulkar (IND) 51 2 JH Kallis (ICC/SA) 45 3 RT Ponting (AUS) 41 4 JE Root (ENG) 38 4 KC Sangakkara (SL) 38 5 Rahul Dravid (IND/ICC) 36 5 Steve Smith (AUS) 36

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is leading the chart with 51 Test centuries to his name. The former Indian cricketer is the only batter in the world to have 50 or more centuries in the longest format. South Africa's great Jacques Kallis is ranked second with 45 hundred to his name, followed by Australian legend Ricky Ponting, who notched up 41 tons. Highest Test Scores In An Innings: From Brian Lara, Wiaan Mulder To Wally Hammond, A Look at Top 10 Highest Individual Scores in History of Longest Format of Cricket.

Joe Root and Kumar Sangakkara are joint-fourth on the list with 38 centuries to their names. Notably, Root has a chance to climb the iconic list. Indian great Rahul Dravid and Australia's Steve Smith are placed joint-fifth in the list of most centuries in the longest format. Both batters have scored 36 Test centuries. Australia's Smith has a great chance to surpass Rahul Dravid and climb up the elusive list.

