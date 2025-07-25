As Joe Root walked off at Old Trafford Cricket Ground with yet another masterful 150 against India, cricket fans around the world would have one question in mind: Can he break Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record for most runs and centuries in Test cricket? With 13,530 Test runs now to his name, Root sits just behind Sachin Tendulkar, who retired with an unmatched 15,921 runs in 200 Tests. At 34, Root is still in prime form — fluent, hungry, and remarkably consistent. But can he really climb the Everest of cricketing records set by Tendulkar? Here's a look at the numbers, projections, and what it would take for Root to make history. Joe Root Becomes Second Highest Run-Getter In Men's International Test Cricket, Surpasses Ricky Ponting to Achieve Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

Joe Root has been in sensational form in the ongoing India vs England Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. He has been the crisis man of England and stopped any top order collapse and batted deep in the innings, tiring out the India bowlers and giving the stroke players around him the platform to play through. He has been the fifth highest run scorer of the series so far, scoring 403 runs in 7 innings averaging 67.16. He has played 747 balls so far in the series and has scored two centuries in the duration. Root continued to add milestones beside his name being the pillar of England batting in the recent past.

Root scored his second century of the series in the India vs England fourth Test match at Old Trafford, Manchester. He came in after the openers set a strong platform for him and took his time to get in. After that he got going, picking up runs at ease, hitting boundaries at will and completed his century. He scored 150 runs in his innings and on his way he smashed several records. Most Runs in Test Cricket: From Sachin Tendulkar to Joe Root, A Look at Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers in Longest Format of Game.

To Break Sachin Tendulkar's Record of Most Test Runs (15,921)

Runs Required : 15,921 – 13,530 = 2,391

: 15,921 – 13,530 = If Root averages 50 runs/innings, he needs:

Avg/inn Inns Needed Total Inns (Est.) Timeline (20 inns/year) 55 44 286 + 44 = 330 ~2.2 years 50 48 286 + 48 = 334 ~2.4 years 45 54 286 + 54 = 340 ~2.7 years

To Break Sachin Tendulkar's Record of Most Test Centuries (51)

Centuries Needed : 51 – 38 = 13 more

: 51 – 38 = If Root scores 1 century every ~7 innings:

Rate Inns Needed Total Inns 1/6 innings 78 364 1/7 innings 91 377

Projection of Joe Root Breaking Sachin Tendulkar's Records

Record Root Needs Total Projected Inns Timeline Realistic? Most Test Runs (15,921) 2,391 ~330–340 ~2027 Very likely Most Test Centuries (51) 13 ~364–377 ~2028–2029 Tougher, but possible

(~ : approximately)

The projections clearly show that Joe Root can definitely break Sachin Tendulkar's records, specially with the kind of form he is going and the pace he is scoring runs. Root will face a tough challenge in Australia later in the year and it can be a career defining series for him. There is a home series against New Zealand next year and these two will be big opportunities for him to score runs and get near to Sachin Tendulkar's records. Given he is only 34, he still has time in his hand to get past the records of the Indian legend. While breaking the record of most Test centuries can be tough with still 13 centuries needed, he can definitely achieve the record of most runs in men's Test cricket if he remains fit.

