Chennai, Feb 5 (PTI) Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the opening Test between India and England here on Friday.
England 1st Innings
Rory Burns c Pant b Ashwin 33
Dominic Sibley lbw b Bumrah 87
Daniel Lawrence lbw b Bumrah 0
Joe Root batting 128
Extras: (LB-4, NB-11) 15
Total: (For 3 wickets in 89.3 overs) 263
Fall of Wickets: 1/63 2/63 3/263
Bowling: Ishant Sharma 15-3-27-0, Jasprit Bumrah 18.3-2-40-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 24-2-68-1, Shahbaz Nadeem 20-3-69-0, Washington Sundar 12-0-55-0.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)