Chennai, Feb 5 (PTI) Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the opening Test between India and England here on Friday.

England 1st Innings

Rory Burns c Pant b Ashwin 33

Dominic Sibley lbw b Bumrah 87

Daniel Lawrence lbw b Bumrah 0

Joe Root batting 128

Extras: (LB-4, NB-11) 15

Total: (For 3 wickets in 89.3 overs) 263

Fall of Wickets: 1/63 2/63 3/263

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 15-3-27-0, Jasprit Bumrah 18.3-2-40-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 24-2-68-1, Shahbaz Nadeem 20-3-69-0, Washington Sundar 12-0-55-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)