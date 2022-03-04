Mohali, Mar 4 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka here on Friday.

India:

Mayank Agarwal lbw b Embuldeniya 33

Rohit Sharma c Lakmal b Lahiru Kumara 29

Hanuma Vihari batting 30

Virat Kohli batting 15

Extras: (NB-2) 2

Total: (For 2 wickets in 26 Overs) 109

Fall of Wickets: 1-52, 2-80.

Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 6-1-21-0, Vishwa Fernando 5-0-35-0, Lahiru Kumara 6-1-29-1, Lasith Embuldeniya 7-0-19-1, Dhananjaya de Silva 2-0-5-0. PTI

