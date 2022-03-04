IND 53/1 in 10 Overs: Rohit Sharma (29) has to depart after a great start. The Indian skipper played aggressively but eventually had one shot too many as he gave Suranga Lakmal an easy catch at fine leg while playing a pull shot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2022 10:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).