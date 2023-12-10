Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third and final T20I between India women and England women at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.
England women
Sophia Dunkley c Patil b Renuka Singh 11
Maia Bouchier b Renuka Singh 0
Alice Capsey c Rodrigues b Ishaque 7
Heather Knight (c) c sub (M Mani) b AB Kaur 52
Amy Jones c Patil b Ishaque 25
Danielle Gibson b Ishaque 0
Bess Heath c AB Kaur b Patil 1
Freya Kemp lbw b Patil 0
Sophie Ecclestone b Patil 2
Charlie Dean not out 16
Mahika Gaur c Sharma b AB Kaur 0
Extras: (w 12) 12
Total: (All out in 20 overs) 126
Fall of wickets: Renuka Singh 4-0-23-2, Titas Sadhu 1-0-16-0, Amanjot Kaur 3-0-25-2, Saika Ishaque 4-0-22-3, Deepti Sharma 4-0-21-0, Shreyanka Patil 4-0-19-3. More PTI
