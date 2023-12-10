Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third and final T20I between India women and England women at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

England women

Sophia Dunkley c Patil b Renuka Singh 11

Maia Bouchier b Renuka Singh 0

Alice Capsey c Rodrigues b Ishaque 7

Heather Knight (c) c sub (M Mani) b AB Kaur 52

Amy Jones c Patil b Ishaque 25

Danielle Gibson b Ishaque 0

Bess Heath c AB Kaur b Patil 1

Freya Kemp lbw b Patil 0

Sophie Ecclestone b Patil 2

Charlie Dean not out 16

Mahika Gaur c Sharma b AB Kaur 0

Extras: (w 12) 12

Total: (All out in 20 overs) 126

Fall of wickets: Renuka Singh 4-0-23-2, Titas Sadhu 1-0-16-0, Amanjot Kaur 3-0-25-2, Saika Ishaque 4-0-22-3, Deepti Sharma 4-0-21-0, Shreyanka Patil 4-0-19-3. More PTI

