Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 16 (ANI): To promote harmony, sporting culture and inclusivity in the region, the Indian Army conducted the Pir Panjal Kabaddi League under Operation Sadbhavana at Sports Stadium, Doda.

The opening ceremony of the Pir Panjal Kabaddi League held at Indoor Sports Stadium, Doda was a spectacular affair with youth and parents showing enthusiasm. The tournament brought together youth of various backgrounds and communities to foster friendship, camaraderie and a sense of togetherness.

Local schools, colleges and youth groups enthusiastically joined the initiative, forming a total of 6 teams. The event showcased kabaddi talent and highlighted the spirit of unity and harmony.

The young athletes, along with their families and the entire community, conveyed their gratitude to the Indian Army for creating this opportunity. The tournament also instilled a sense of camaraderie and unity. Locals attended the event.

The final that was played on Army Day was preceded by an exhibition match between girls' Kabaddi teams from Doda which was highly appreciated by the locals. In the finals, K Rajendra Foundation Team, Doda pinned Khelo India Bhaderwah Team 43-24 to win a cash prize of Rs 40,000, a trophy and a gold medal. The runners-up team was given a cash prize of Rs 25,000 a trophy and a silver medal. All the participating teams were given kits including shoes, t-shirts and shorts, a release said.

The tournament, in line with the Khelo India initiative, aimed at highlighting and promoting Pir Panjal Kabaddi as a sport other than cricket and volleyball which is quite popular among the youth. It prepared the youth to participate in a district-level tournament and empower them to excel in sporting activities. (ANI)

