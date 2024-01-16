Indian Tennis star Sumit Nagal created history on Tuesday, January 24 as he progressed to the second round of the Australian Open 2024 by beating World No 27 Alexander Bublik by straight sets. A sensational victory for Nagal as he won 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) in a match that lasted two hours and 38 minutes. He was under pressure in the final set when Bublik came back strong taking it into a tie breaker and after that saving two match points. But Nagal held his nerves and sealed the victory in the end. It is a massive achievement for Sumit, who entered the main draw of the Australian Open 2024 by winning the qualifiers. The significance of Nagal's win extends beyond his achievements, as he became the first Indian in 36 years to defeat a seeded player in Grand Slam men's singles since Ramesh Krishnan's triumph over Mats Wilander at the 1988 Australian Open. Sumit Nagal Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About India’s Latest Tennis Star At Australian Open 2024.

The win has not only rewarded Nagal in terms of progressing deeper in the draw but also helped him financially. After not getting a wildcard entry to the Australian Open, Nagal took part in the qualification matches and with three wins on the trot, he booked his berth and also ended up earning around AUD 120,000. Now, the win against Bublik earned Nagal another AUD 180,000 (Rs 98 lakh approximately). Australian Open 2024: Virat Kohli Connection in Sumit Nagal’s Success.

The Australian Open organising committee has decided to reward players better financially according to their performances. The prize money for the title winner of the Australian Open 2024 is AUD 86.5 million. The historic-high prize pool is a result of a record $10 million (13 per cent) increase on Australian Open 2023. The increase in financial awards has trickled down to the first and second round matches too which has helped Sumit Nagal secure monetary reward for both his qualification for the main draw and then progress into the second round. Nagal's next challenge in the round two awaits in the form of the winner between Chinese wildcard Juncheng Shang and Mackenzie McDonald.

