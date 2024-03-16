New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): A 25-member Indian senior men's team left for Abha, Saudi Arabia, on Friday to play the away tie against Afghanistan in round two of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification.

The Blue Tigers will play the away match against Afghanistan on March 21, 2024, in Abha (March 22, 12.30 am IST). India's home match against Afghanistan will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on March 26, 2024, as per a press release from All India Football Federation (AIFF).

India is currently tied on three points in Group A of the qualifiers, along with Kuwait, who are ahead on goal difference. The Blue Tigers defeated Kuwait (1-0) in Kuwait City in their opening match of the qualifiers, before losing to Qatar (0-3) in Bhubaneswar. Qatar currently lead the group with six points.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Poojary, Subhasish Bose, Anwar Ali, Amey Ranawade, Jay Gupta.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Imran Khan.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Vikram Partap Singh. (ANI)

