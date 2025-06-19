Sports News | Indian Junior Archers Enter Three Finals at Asia Cup Stage 2

Jun 19, 2025
Sports News | Indian Junior Archers Enter Three Finals at Asia Cup Stage 2

Singapore, Jun 19 (PTI) Indian junior archers continued their dominating run by storming into three team finals at the Asia Cup Stage 2 here on Thursday.

The Indian men's recurve team, seeded second, defeated fifth-seeded Bangladesh 5-1 in a one-sided semifinal to set up a summit clash with third seeds Japan.

The trio of Vishnu Choudhary, Paras Hooda and Juyel Sarkar dominated from the outset, taking the opening set 55-48.

Although the second set was tied at 55-55, the Indians bounced back strongly, dropping just one point in the third set to win it 59-56 and seal the issue.

India also assured themselves of a medal in the compound men's team event after the trio of Kushal Dalal, Ganesh Thirumuru and Mihir Apar edged past fifth-seeded Australia in a tense semifinal decided by a shoot-off (30-29) after both teams were tied at 232 after four sets.

India will take on Kazakhstan in the final.

The top-seeded Indian compound women's team comprising Shanmukhi Budde, Tejal Salve and Tanishka Thokal defeated fourth-seeded Kazakhstan 230-229 in a nail-biting semifinal to ensure another medal.

They will meet Malaysia in the final.

However, there was heartbreak for the Indian women's recurve team. Seeded fifth, the troika of Vaishnavi Pawar, Kirti, and Tamanna lost a thrilling quarterfinal to fourth seeds Japan 4-5 (26-28) in the shoot-off after a five-set battle.

