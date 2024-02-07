New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Indian shooters Bhowneesh Mendiratta and Zoravar Sandhu shot scores of 118 to finish 16th and 19th respectively in the men's trap qualifiers on day two of the ongoing ISSF World Cup for Shotgun in Rabat, Morocco.

The shoot-off mark for the sixth and final spot was 119.

There was disappointment in women's trap event as well as Rajeshwari Kumari shot 113 to finish eighth. The sixth and final qualifying spot went at 114.

All six Indians, thus, bowed out of medal contention in both the events.

Bhavya Tripathi (109) finished 17th while Manish Keer (106) was 22nd.

Prhtiviraj Tondaiman, the third Indian in contention in the men's trap event, was further back in 57th spot with a score of 114.

