New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): India's senior Skeet shooters missed out on medals as well as Paris 2024 Olympics quota places at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship Shotgun in Osijek, Croatia.

At the Olympic Shooting Range 'Pampas' on Sunday, none of the six shooters across the Skeet Men and Women's competition could cross the qualification hurdle.

Also Read | Astana Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Clinches Tournament Title After Beating Stefanos Tsitsipas.

In Women's Skeet, Maheshwari Chauhan shot 113 out of 125 to finish 29th while Darshna Rathore placed 31st with a score of 112. Raiza Dhillon was further back in 35th with 110 target hits. The eighth and final qualifying spot went at 119.

In the Men's competition, Gurjoat Khangura shot 117 to finish 51st with the final qualifying spot going at 122. Mairaj Ahmad Khan also shot the same score to finish 54th while Anant Jeet Singh Naruka ended 65th with a score of 116.

Also Read | Who Is the Highest Run-Scorer in T20 World Cup History From India? From Rohit Sharma to MS Dhoni, List of Top 5 Indian Run Scorers.

The 2022 International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Shotgun World Championships started in Osijek on September 19 and will go on till October 12. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)