Dubai [UAE], January 22 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the Men's T20I Team of the Year 2023, which includes Indian stars like Suryakumar Yadav, batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, pacer Arshdeep Singh and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

"The ICC Team of the Year recognises 11 outstanding individuals who have impressed throughout 2023, be it with the bat, the ball or their all-round exploits across the calendar year," ICC said in an official statement.

Also Read | IND vs ENG Test Series 2024: Nasser Hussain Wants England to Take ‘Smart Risks’ Against India.

Suryakumar has been named captain of ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2023 while West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran was announced as wicketkeeper.

Here are the players who make up the Men's T20I Team of the Year 2023:

Also Read | India vs England Test Series 2024: Virat Kohli Opts Out of First Two Tests Citing Personal Reasons.

Yashasvi Jaiswal brought his domestic white-ball form to the international stage, debuting against the West Indies in August and making 430 runs in 14 knocks at a strike rate of 159. The young left-hander slammed a 25-ball 53 against Australia in the T20I series last year, before finishing with a knock of 60 from 41 balls against South Africa in Johannesburg.

England opener Phil Salt made a late run to the team of 2023, making back-to-back hundreds three days apart against West Indies in December.

Salt finished 2023 with 394 runs in just eight innings over the year, averaging 56.28 and striking at 169.09. The right-hander was included on England's tour of the Caribbean. He began the tour with scores of 40 (20) and 25 (23), before unleashing 109* (56) and 119 (57) in St.George's and Tarouba respectively.

A consistent performer with the bat, West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran only failed to reach double figures three times in 13 innings, making 384 runs at a strike rate of around 163.

India batter Suryakumar proved his class with a solid performance in 2023. He made fifties against Australia (80 off 42 balls) and South Africa (56 from 36 balls), before slamming an even 100 against the Proteas off just 56 balls in their final T20I of the year in Johannesburg.

Mark Chapman led New Zealand in T20I runs in 2023, slamming 567 runs with a strike rate of 141.87 and he also made hay in tough situations batting at No.4 and No.5.

Sikandar Raza was brilliant in 2023 irrespective of Zimbabwe falling short of T20 World Cup qualification.

It was a stunning year for Ugandan cricket, topped off with qualification for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with Alpesh Ramjani's work with ball and bat pivotal in their 2023 push.

Ireland's bowling all-rounder Mark Adair has left a mark in 2023, bagging 26 wickets at an economy of 7.42.

India's led-spinner Ravi Bishnoi had a fruitful 2023 year taking 18 wickets in just 44 overs across the year. Bishnoi climbed to No.1 on the ICC T20 Bowling Rankings when the year ended, courtesy of his fruitful home series against Australia in November-December.

India's star pacer Arshdeep continued to excel in 2023, taking 26 wickets in 21 appearances for Men in Blue.

ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year for 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal (India), Phil Salt (England), Nicholas Pooran (wk) (West Indies), Suryakumar Yadav (c) (India), Mark Chapman (New Zealand), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Alpesh Ramjani (Uganda), Mark Adair (Ireland) Ravi Bishnoi (India), Richard Ngarava (Zimbabwe) and Arshdeep Singh (India). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)