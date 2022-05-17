New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) India's women pistol shooters have made it five gold out of five after the trio of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan trounced hosts Germany 16-2 in the 25m pistol team final at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl on Tuesday.

India also picked up a silver medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions mixed team competition when Pankaj Mukheja and Sift Kaur Samra went down 12-16 to Poland's Michal Chojnowski and Julia Piotrowska in the gold medal match.

Also Read | Satender Malik, Indian Wrestler, Punches Referee During Commonwealth Games Trials, Gets Life Ban.

India's medal tally has now swollen to 11 gold, 13 silver and four bronze medals. With India set to emerge champions, Italy, lying second with four golds and with shotgun events still left on the roster, will look to reduce the gap at the top.

The Indian women's pistol team reached the gold medal round, finishing second to the German trio of Michaela Boesel, Vanessa Seeger and Mia Fuchs in the second qualification stage.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: Real Madrid Agree Personal Terms With PSG Striker.

The Indians shot 431 to the Germans' 437 out of a maximum possible 450. In the final though, India did not give the hosts a whiff of a chance and finished the match quite clinically in the end.

Pankaj and Sift were fourth in the first qualification round and then second in the second, to make it to the gold medal round in the 3P mixed team event. They did put up a fight, but the Polish pair finished stronger to win the second gold for their country in the competition.

Parinaaz Dhariwal has also made it through to the semi-final stage of the women's skeet finishing fourth with a score of 109 in the qualification.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)