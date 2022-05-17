Kylian Mbappe's future is one of the biggest talking points in world football at the moment. However, it looks like the Frenchman has come to a decision and is expected to join Real Madrid in the summer when his contract with PSG expires in June. The 23-year-old has been one of the top targets for the La Liga outfit. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: PSG Star's Mother Rubbishes Contract Extension Rumours Amid Real Madrid Interest.

According to a report from GOAL, Kylian Mbappe has agreed personal terms with Spanish giants Real Madrid. The transfer is expected to be completed after the Los Blancos' Champions League final against Liverpool at the end of this month. Real Madrid Confident of Signing French Forward in the Summer Transfer Window.

Kylian Mbappe's contract with PSG comes to an end on June 30. The Parisians are trying their best to persuade the World Cup winner to extend his stay and are ready to offer him a might higher salary and a significant signing bonus.

Real Madrid have been working on landing Kylian Mbappe for quite some time now. They tried to sign the Frenchman last summer and offered a 200 million fee to PSG, but the Parisian club refused to let go of their star player at any cost.

The Frenchman had insisted that he will announce his decision at the end of the season but Real Madrid are now certain of securing his services on a free transfer.

It is understood that the deal between Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid is in the final stages and there are now only a few small details left to finalise before a deal can be announced.

