New Delhi, May 17: In a bizarre incident, wrestler Satender punched a referee after losing his bout in the 125kg freestyle category during the Commonwealth Games selection trials, forcing the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to impose a life ban on him, here on Tuesday. After losing his bout to opponent Mohit, Satender stormed across the mat to punch the referee in frustration. "WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was present at the venue for the trials, took immediate action against Satender and suspended him for life," Vinod Tomar, assistant secretary of the WFI told Sports Tak. Hangzhou Asian Para Games Postponed Due to Concerns Over COVID-19 in China.

Due to Satender's intervention at the mat, the 57kg bout between Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Aman was also stopped for a brief period. Notably, the likes of Tokyo Olympic medalists Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia were not handed direct entry to the Commonwealth Games and rather were asked to go through trials. The two stars were given byes to the semi-final stages of their respective weight categories.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2022 06:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).