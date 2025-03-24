Kalyani (West Bengal), Mar 24 (PTI) Inter Kashi held on to two first-half goals to beat Shillong Lajong FC 2-1 and remain in contention for the I-League title here on Monday.

Goals from Nikola Stojanovic (33rd minute) and Mario Barco (39th) proved enough for Antonio Lopez Habas' side to seal three crucial points and keep their championship hopes alive.

Batskhemlang Thangkhiew pulled one back for Shillong Lajong in the 78th minute.

With the win, Inter Kashi levelled with Churchill Brothers — both sitting on 38 points from 20 matches — but remain second due to an inferior head-to-head record.

The win came just a day after league leaders Churchill Brothers were held to a frustrating 1–1 draw by Sreenidi Deccan.

The stage is now set for a potential title decider between the two sides in Churchill's own backyard next Sunday.

In Margao, Dempo complicated Aizawl FC's problems with an emphatic 5-2 win.

Trinidad and Tobago striker Marcus Joseph was the hero of Dempo win with a hat-trick (26th, 75th, 90+6th) under his belt. Pruthvesh Pednekar (5th) and Vinay Vijay Harji (78th) were the other scorers for Dempo.

For Aizawl FC, Zothanpuia (34th) and Lalbiakdika (90+1th) found the target.

While Dempo can now consider themselves placed in a much safer position with 25 points from 20 matches, former champions Aizawl FC face the threat of finding themselves relegated unless some dramatic changes happen in the last two rounds of the league.

Aizawl FC now have 19 points from 20 matches and are placed 11th in the league table ahead of already relegated Delhi FC.

Since two teams will be relegated, it is expected to be a last-minute scramble between Aizawl FC and Sporting Club Bengaluru, who too are precariously placed in the 10 position, with 20 points from as many matches.

