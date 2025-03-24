Glasgow, Scotland, must be all geared up to host the WWE Raw matches next in the WWE's tour through Europe. WrestleMania 41 is about to get all the more exciting when the undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes will lock horns with the legend John Cena who had featured in the RAW last week in Belgium. Also, both men's and women's Intercontinental Championship are scheduled to make it even more unmissable. WWE SmackDown Results and Highlights Today, March 21: CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins Brawl, To Face Each Other at WrestleMania 41; Solo Sikoa Costs Jacob Fatu a Shot at US Title and Other Exciting Results on WWE Friday Night Smackdown.

Cody Rhodes and John Cena Meet

The rivals Cody Rhodes and John Cena already met last week in Belgium on Raw. The undisputed champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena will meet again, and this becomes definitely the biggest game this week. WWE SmackDown Results and Highlights Today, March 14: Street Profits Become New Tag Team Champions, Cody Rhodes Calls Out John Cena and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Friday Night Smackdown.

Cody Rhodes vs John Cena Again

Undisputed WWE Champion @CodyRhodes and @JohnCena will both be on #WWERaw tomorrow at a special start time of 4PM ET/1PM PT, you don't wanna miss this! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 GLASGOW 🎟️ https://t.co/ZogX9LGXTk ▶️ https://t.co/DxFacHtIp7 pic.twitter.com/iwppC0Ee7B — WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2025

Lyra Valkyria take on Raquel Rodriguez

In the Women's Intercontinental Title Match, Lyra Valkyria will be taking on Raquel Rodriguez. Watch the WWE match live on Netflix.

Lyra Valkyria vs Raquel Rodriguez

CM Punk to Take Mic

It would be interesting to see what CM Punk says after his say after his conflicts and brawls with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, as he comes to the Roddy Piper territory.

A-Town Down Under

Jey Uso will be pairing with a mystery partner, to play the A-Town Down Under in Glasgow with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

Jey Uso And Who?

