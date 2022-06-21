Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): On the occasion of the 8th International Yoga Day, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh performed yoga and urged everyone to practice it for a healthy lifestyle.

Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan posted a picture of himself performing Mayurasana with so much of ease.

"Yoga can be very peaceful and relaxing. On the occasion of #InternationalDayofYoga , I urge everyone to practise Yoga to keep themselves physically fit and mentally strong," tweeted Harbhajan.

It was during his speech at the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2014, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi first floated the idea of International Yoga Day.

The draft resolution passed by India was supported by 177 nations. With universal recognition and growing popularity of Yoga, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014.

The first International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21, 2015. (ANI)

