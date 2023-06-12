New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has planned to conduct the impending Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections on July 4 and appointed former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Mahesh Mittal Kumar as the returning officer.

The elections will be conducted at the Special General Meeting of the WFI.

"IOA has to take steps forward to conduct elections of the WFI Executive Committee and we are pleased to appoint you as a returning officer to conduct the elections of the WFI. You many consider appointing one assistant returning officer and other staff to assist in conducting the elections," the IOA wrote in its letter to justice Mittal Kumar.

"Elections are required to be conducted in the SGM of the WFI called on 4th July and the schedule of the election will be required to be drawn accordingly.

"We look forward to your confirmation of acceptance and also smooth conduct of elections of the WFI on July 4."

Sources, however, said Justice Mittal Kumar can decide the date of the SGM and the elections on his own and it will be up to him to hold the polls on July 4 or a few days later.

On April 27, the IOA had formed a three-member ad hoc committee on the direction of the Sports Ministry and two members were announced to run the day-to-day affairs of the federation.

