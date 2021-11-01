New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The executive council of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday authorised its president Narinder Batra and secretary general Rajeev Mehta to decide on the venue for the Annual General Body Meeting (AGM), which will elect new office bearers on December 19.

The physical meeting of the executive council fixed December 19 as the date for the election of IOA president, secretary general and other office bearers but left it to the top two officials to take a call on the venue.

"There was some confusion about whether it would be AGM or a Special General Body meeting but it is made clear during the meeting that it will be AGM where new office bearers will be elected. It will be held on December 19," a member of the executive council who attended the meeting told PTI said.

"But the executive committee has authorised president and secretary general to decide on the venue of the AGM.

The account for the financial year was also passed, according the executive council member.

The president and secretary general are likely to take the decision before November 10. It is learnt that Delhi is the preferred choice of many members though some wanted the AGM to be held in Bengaluru.

The term of the current office bearers will end in December and a new set of office bearers will have to be elected.

Batra is expected to seek re-election for IOA president for another four-year term.

Under the Sports Code, Mehta is barred from seeking election for secretary general for the third time. His second term will end in December.

According to sources, the IOA constitution allows Mehta to contest election for the president's post but whether the Sports Code permits it or not is not clear.

"Under the IOA constitution, Mehta can contest for the post of president but there is confusion whether the Sports Code allows him to do so or not. The Sports Code is not clear on this," the source said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)