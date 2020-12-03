Lausanne [Switzerland], December 3 (ANI): The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said that a joint delivery partners meeting, a coordination commission update and a joint steering forum, involving the IOC and International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Paris 2024 and its local stakeholders were organised remotely on Tuesday and Wednesday.

IOC, in a statement, said that this gave the organising committee the opportunity to provide updates on its preparations to deliver an "iconic, new model for the games - fit for a post-corona world".

"Numerous topics were discussed as the Paris 2024 organisers outlined the development of their vision. With sport as the core, hosting spectacular and sustainable Games that leave a lasting legacy for Paris, Seine-Saint-Denis, the Paris region and the wider French population remains the priority for the Organising Committee," IOC said.

"One important component of this is being delivered through an increasing number of engagement activities organised by Paris 2024. Another is through further optimisations and simplifications being incorporated into the Games delivery concept, following similar efforts undertaken for the Tokyo 2020 Games," it added.

Speaking after the meeting, IOC Coordination Commission Chair Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant said planning towards the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 is not only on track but it's really going above and beyond.

"Planning towards the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 is not only on track; it's really going above and beyond, fully embracing the recommendations of Olympic Agenda 2020 and the New Norm. The creativity and flexibility shown by all delivery partners is significantly contributing to further efficiencies, all of which will help strengthen key elements like the sports programme and legacy initiatives. Paris is confirming its commitment to deliver a new era of Games, fit for a post-corona world, in a convincing way," he said.

He continued: "The impressive progress being made by Paris 2024 is thanks to close collaboration between all stakeholders - further proof that we're stronger together. Such unity is reflected in Paris 2024's far-reaching engagement activities, which are playing a particularly important role for society during this challenging period. This positive and progressive thinking will be key for all of us over the coming months as the spotlight turns to Paris upon the handover of the Olympic flag from Tokyo 2020 next August."

Craig Spence, the IPC's Chief Brand and Communications Officer, said: "Paris 2024 continues to make tremendous progress and is certainly living up to its promise to deliver revolutionary Games. The Organising Committee is assessing every single aspect of the Games in order to drive efficiencies that will not only save money, but also make the Games better for all stakeholders. With just under four years to go, Paris 2024 is in a strong position for 2021, when the eyes of the world will turn to the French capital following the Tokyo 2020 Games."

Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024, added: "We would like to thank the IOC and the IPC for their attentiveness, advice and support of our aim to hold Games in line with the challenges of our era: sustainable, spectacular and with strong local roots. This is an important step; after six months of work with all of our stakeholders, we are prepared to achieve our objectives. And despite the ongoing pandemic, we are on schedule. We are keen to present the Olympic and Paralympic concepts to the IOC and IPC decision-making bodies over the next few days, before they are approved by the Paris 2024 Board of Directors on 17 December."

IOC further stated that with several topics being covered across the two days of meetings, one of the highlights was the positive impact of numerous Paris 2024 engagement activities. "These are being delivered through dedicated programmes including 'Terre de Jeux 2024', for institutional partners throughout France such as local sports clubs, and 'Le Club Paris 2024', which since July has enabled people from across France to enjoy a unique experience with iconic French champions. Both initiatives have already reached more than half-a-million people via school projects and participation activities with Olympic and Paralympic athletes, held both in person and virtually," it said. (ANI)

