Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 24 (ANI): After registering an emphatic 59-run victory over Delhi Capitals', Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakravarthy on Saturday said that among his five-wickets, he enjoyed Shreyas Iyer's wicket the most.

Delhi Capitals failed to chase a total of 195 as the side was restricted to 135/9, handing KKR a win by 59 runs. For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy was the standout bowler as he finished with figures of 5-20.

Shreyas Iyer was the highest run-scorer for Delhi as he played a knock of 47 runs. With this win, KKR has put themselves ahead in the race for a playoff spot. The side now has 12 points from 11 matches and is placed in the fourth position.

For his five-wicket haul, Chakravarthy was adjudged as "Man of the Match".

"This is surreal. The last few games I didn't get wickets. I wanted to get one or two today, but thank god I got five. I enjoyed Shreyas Iyer's wicket the most. I was bowling to the shorter boundary so I had to attack the stumps," Chakravarthy told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"I want to thank my mother and father and fiancee Neha. And all my physios. Around 2015 when I was not making much money as an architect, I thought I will try something else when I wasn't able to meet my needs," he added.

Earlier, Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine played knocks of 81 and 64 respectively as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted a total of 194/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

At one stage, KKR was 44/2 after eight overs, but the side was able to score 150 runs off the final twelve overs. For Delhi Capitals, Rabada and Nortje scalped two wickets each.

KKR will next lock horns against Kings XI Punjab on Monday, October 26 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

