Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje will face each other for the undisputed UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 254. The Pay-per-view is scheduled to take place at Flash Forum in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2020 (Saturday). ‘The Eagle’ Khabib is undefeated in his MMA career while the American is coming in with a four-match winning streak. Meanwhile, if you are searching for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje, UFC 254 live streaming details, scroll down below. Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje Preview: Undisputed Lightweight Championship on the Line At UFC 254.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is the undisputed lightweight champion in UFC and has a record of 28-0 in his MMA career. The Russian will start as the favourite but faces a man, who is high on confidence. Justin Gaethje won the interim belt by defeating Tony Ferguson I UFC 249. The American will be looking to be the first person to beat Khabib in the octagon and get his hands on the gold belt.

When to Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje UFC 254 Lightweight Division Match: Know Schedule, Date, Time & Venue Details

Khabib Nurmagomedov will clash against Justin Gaethje in UFC 254 at Flash Forum in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2020 (Saturday). The pay-per-view is scheduled to start at 11:30 pm IST

How to Watch Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje UFC 254 Lightweight Division: TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcasters of UFC in India, so fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to watch UFC 254 battle between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje UFC 254 Lightweight Division Match Online

SonyLiv is the official streaming partners of Sony Network and will live stream UFC 254. So fans can tune into SonyLiv to watch the live streaming of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje match online.

