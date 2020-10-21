Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 21 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday won the toss and opted to bat first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

KKR made two changes to their playing XI from the last game as the side brought in Tom Banton and Prasidh Krishna in place of Andre Russell and Shivam Mavi.

On the other hand, RCB made one change to their playing XI from the last match against Rajasthan Royals. The Virat Kohli-led side brought in Mohammad Siraj in place of Shahbaz Ahmed.

KKR playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Tom Banton, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

RCB playing XI: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

When these two teams locked horns in the tournament earlier this season, Virat Kohli-led side emerged triumphant at Sharjah.

Both KKR and RCB have played nine matches in the tournament so far.

RCB has won six matches and is currently placed at the third spot in the points table with 12 points.

On the other hand, KKR is in fourth place with 10 points from nine matches. (ANI)

