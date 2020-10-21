Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will hope to exact revenge when they play Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 39 of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. KKR vs RCB match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. RCB thrashed KKR by 82 runs when both these teams met earlier this season in IPL 2020. They are placed third in the IPL 2020 points table with 12 points from nine matches. KKR from the same number of games have 10 points. Meanwhile, KKR captain Morgan has won the toss and opted to bat first. KKR vs RCB Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

But despite the heavy defeat to Virat Kohli’s men in the reverse fixture earlier this season, Eoin Morgan’s side will be confident of a good result this time. Kolkata Knight Riders lead the head-to-head records 15/11 in 26 meetings in Indian Premier League history and have won five of the last seven meetings between these sides. RCB though have won both of the last two fixtures. They ended KKR’s five-match winning streak last season and extended the streak with another big win earlier this season in Sharjah. KKR vs RCB, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

KKR vs RCB Playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Mohammed Siraj, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Meanwhile, results will not affect their standings temporarily. But both KKR and RCB can go four points clear of the chasing pack with a win. A win for KKR will put them equal on points with RCB but Kolkata need to win big to pip Kohli’s men in the standings. RCB, on the other, can jump to second with a win.

