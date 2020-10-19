Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 19 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Shreyas Gopal's figures of 1/14 from his four overs and Rahul Tewatia's figures of 1/18 were the highlights of the first innings in their game against Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi on Monday as CSK finished with 125/5 in their 20 overs.

It was another struggle for CSK in the batting department in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). And had it not been for the 28-ball 28 by skipper MS Dhoni and the unbeaten 30-ball 35 by Ravindra Jadeja, CSK would have finished way less.

Also Read | Most IPL Matches: MS Dhoni Reacts on Becoming First Player to Make 200 Indian Premier League Appearances, Says 'Fortunate to Play for Such Long Time Without Major Injuries'.

But Royals spinner Gopal feels that the wicket is slow and is taking turn and it isn't the easiest of wickets to be batting on.

"Earlier there was a bit of spin, not sure how it'll be right now. More than spin, it was holding up. You had to bowl slow and make it harder for them to hit the ball, and that was the plan with Tewatia. We understand each others' bowling well," Gopal explained in a chat with the host broadcasters during the mid-innings break.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Health Update: Mumbai Indians Skipper 'Wasn't Feeling Well,' Says Kieron Pollard After Super Over Loss to Kings XI Punjab.

Asked if RR can change their fortunes and make it to the finishing line in this game, Gopal said that taking the game deep will be the key factor and Rajasthan should end on the winning side.

"Hopefully it's a chaseable target. We need to take the game as deep as possibly with wickets in hand - that should be the best way to approach this chase," he pointed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)