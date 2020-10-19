MS Dhoni became the first cricketer to play 200 matches in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain reached the landmark in the CSK vs RR IPL 2020 match, making him the first-ever in the history of IPL to make 200 appearances. To Dhoni, however, the landmark is just a number. Asked by Danny Morrison at the toss on how proud he is to become the first player to achieve the milestone, Dhoni said he wasn’t too bothered about the feat. He will be hoping to cup-off the landmark with a winning performance against Rajasthan Royals. CSK vs RR Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

Dhoni said “it feels good” to reach the landmark and play 200 matches in the IPL but it is “just a number.” Of those 200 matches, Dhoni has played 170 matches for CSK and 30 games for the Rising Pune Supergiants. “What difference just a 190 or 200 really make. I feel fortunate that I have played for such a long time without many injuries. Thanks to God, injuries weren’t really a major concern in my career,” added the 39-year-old. Suresh Raina Congratulates MS Dhoni for Becoming First Cricketer to Make 200 IPL Appearances, Wishes CSK Captain Luck and Success in IPL 2020.

MS Dhoni Reacts to Becoming First Player 200 IPL Matches

Feel fortunate to have played for such a long time without many injuries - @msdhoni on playing his 200th IPL game.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/a9OIcXlocQ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 19, 2020

Rohit Sharma is three games behind Dhoni and has played 197 IPL matches. He can become the second player after Dhoni to reach the landmark when Mumbai Indians play Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on October 28. Mumbai play CSK and Rajasthan Royals before facing RCB.

MS Dhoni Adds New Feat to Hit Hat

Dhoni, meanwhile, also completed 4000 runs for CSK in the IPL. He has scored 4596 in 200 IPL matches of which 4021 runs came for CSK and the other while playing for RPS in 2016 and 2017. He won the toss and opted to bat first against Rajasthan Royals. Both CSK and Rajasthan are in a must-win situation and find themselves on just six points after nine games. They need to win most of their remaining five matches to qualify for the playoffs.

