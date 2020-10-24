Sharjah [UAE], October 24 (ANI): UAE pitches are generally on the slower side and Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult, who finished with four wickets against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday, has admitted that wickets are becoming a lot slower and drier.

Boult has been a key cog in the bowling wheel of Mumbai Indians and the New Zealand bowler wreaked havoc on Friday scalping four wickets against CSK.

Boult started the attack in the very first over itself and Bumrah wreaked havoc in the second over with CSK getting reduced to 3/3. Boult and Bumrah derailed the top-half of the Chennai innings before the completion of the powerplay.

Kishan smashed his fifth IPL half-century while Quinton de Kock slammed 46 runs off 37 balls to hand Mumbai Indians an easy 10-wicket victory. This was the first-time CSK ever lost an IPL match by 10 wickets.

"New franchise, different personnel, it's been exciting to be out there playing [in this global situation]. I think it was all pretty natural stuff, pitch the ball up, was nice to get some assistance," said Boult during the post-match presentation via host broadcaster Star Sports.

"I've been lucky to get the first over so if it's going to swing, it's going to be upfront. The wickets are becoming a lot slower and a lot drier. I think it just comes down to accuracy," he added.

With this win, Mumbai Indians regained the top spot in the points table with 14 points from 10 games. They will next face Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. (ANI)

