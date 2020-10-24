One of England's greatest ever footballers, Wayne Rooney celebrates his 35th birthday on October 24, 2020 (Saturday). Rooney is the record all-time leading goal scorer for Manchester United and the England national team. He joined Manchester United as a 19-year-old from Everton and left the club in 2017 to return to his boyhood club after lifting a record 16 titles with the Red Devils. He is one of only two English players, Michael Carrick is the other player, to win the Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, League Cup, Europa League and the FIFA Club World Cup. As he celebrates his 35th birthday, let us take a look at the top 5 goals scored by Wayne Rooney. Wayne Rooney, Derby County Player-Coach Tests Negative for COVID-19 but Will Miss 3 Matches Due to Quarantine Rules.

Rooney made his Premier League debut for Everton in 2002 but was signed by Manchester United two years later. He went to make 559 appearances for the club in a 13-year spell and left United in 2017 as the club's all-time leading goal scorer with 253 goals across all competitions. Of his 253 goals, Rooney scored 183 in the Premier League which is the highest goals scored by a player for a single club. Mesut Ozil Axed Row: Mikel Arteta Takes Full Responsibility for Ozil Being Axed, Insists Exclusion Happened for Reasons Related to Football.

In total, Rooney has scored 208 Premier League goals (25 for Everton across two separate spells) making him the second-highest Premier League goalscorer after Alan Shearer (260). Rooney is also the third-highest assist-maker in the Premier League with 103 assists to his name.

Wayne Rooney Top 5 Goals

Everton vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2002

Five days short of his 17th birthday, Wayne Rooney stood up at Goodison Park and scored his first-ever goal against Arsenal with a spectacular strike from outside the box. he had announced his arrival at the biggest stage of all. The goal was special not only for a young Rooney but also for Everton as it ended Arsenal's 30-match unbeaten run.

Manchester United vs Man City, Premier League 2011

This was perhaps his greatest strike and one of the greatest goals scored in the history of the Premier League. That it came against city rivals added more speciality to the strike. Rooney scored with an audacious strike and helped United beat City 2-1 en route to another league title.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2005

Moments before this outrageous strike, Wayne Rooney was arguing with the referee over some injustice as Manchester United trailed the magpies. But when a half-cleared ball came at his feet just outside the Newcastle penalty box, Rooney hammered home a glorious volley straight into the top bin.

Brazil vs England, International Friendly 2013

Another banger from Rooney! The match level and heading into the final 10 minutes when Rooney picked up a pass from James Milner and smashed into the top corner from outside the Brazil box. It was another wonder goal from Rooney and another glimpse of the talent he possesses.

Everton vs West Ham, Premier League 2017

This was worldie and a half from Rooney. He has a record of scoring top-notch goals against West Ham but was a different level, different skill. Rooney received the ball at the touchline of his own half after West Ham goalkeeper Joe Hart had come out of his own line to clear a ball. Rooney scored right from inside his own half and completed his first Everton hat-trick.

He won five Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup in 2008, one FA Cup, two League Cups and the Europa League title in 2017. Rooney also played in the US Major Soccer League for D.C. United for two seasons. Rooney currently serves as a player-coach for Derby County in the EFL Championship.

