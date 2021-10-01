Dubai [UAE], October 1 (ANI): Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

Speaking at the toss, Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul said, "Tricky to bat first here maybe. You don't know if 150 will be good or 180. So better to ask the opposition to set that up. Our bowlers have done well in all three games. Batting hasn't fired as well, but opportunity to score big runs today. Hopefully, we don't have to score big runs by restricting them. Gayle has left, so Fabian Allen comes in. Mayank Agarwal replaces Mandeep. Shahrukh Khan in for Harpreet Brar."

Also Read | RR vs CSK Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 47.

Meanwhile, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan said, "Results on this ground haven't been dictated by the toss. In the second phase teams that have played well have got the result. Tim Seifert replaces Lockie Ferguson. Shivam Mavi replaces Sandeep Warrier. Lockie and Russell are being monitored day by day. They have to rehab extremely well in order to be fit. It is a used wicket today but doesn't necessarily look that bad. Should be a good cricket wicket."

KKR have a better head-to-head record over Punjab Kings and also won the previous encounter between the two sides in 2021. KL Rahul would look to break the jinx in the must-win match.

Also Read | KKR 93/2 in 12 Overs I KKR vs PBKS Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021: Ravi Bishnoi Accounts For Rahul Tripathi.

Punjab Kings Playing XI: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

KKR Playing XI: Eoin Morgan(c), Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)