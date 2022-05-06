Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan's blistering partnership of 70 runs and a quick cameo by Tim David, guided Mumbai Indians to 177/6 in the first innings against Gujarat Titans, here at the Brabourne Stadium, on Friday.

Rohit and Ishan Kishan scored 43 and 45 runs, respectively while David smashed 44 runs off 21 balls and gave Mumbai a strong hand against Gujarat in the first innings.

Put to bat first, Mumbai had a terrific start as their openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan took their side across the 50-run mark in just 5 overs. The duo stitched a 73 run partnership in 8 overs and provided Mumbai with great momentum.

Gujarat finally got a breakthrough in the 8th over when Rashid Khan dismissed Rohit, who departed after playing a fiery knock of 43 runs off 28 balls. Suryakumar Yadav joined Ishan Kishan at the crease and the duo tried to anchor the innings.

Both the batter were looking in a lethal form but their partnership could not build for long as Suryakumar was caught by Rashid Khan on Pradeep Sangwan's delivery, in the 11th over, with the team's total at 99/2. It was followed by another setback for Mumbai as they lost in-form batter Ishan Kishan in the 12th over to Alzarri Joseph's spell. He departed after playing a blistering knock of 45 runs off 29 balls.

Kieron Pollard came to the crease with Tilak Varma but could not create any wonder for his side as he got bowled out by Rashid Khan in the 15th over, with the team's score at 119/4. Tim David joined Varma and changed the phase of the game.

The duo started thrashing Gujarat bowlers at every corner of the ground and took Mumbai across the 150-run mark in the 18th over. Gujarat then took a sigh of relief when Varma was runout by Hardik Pandya and departed after scoring 21 runs off 16 balls.

Tim David on the other end kept on hitting the ball to keep the flow of runs high for Mumbai. Daniel Sams joined him at the crease and departed without scoring anything as he was caught by Rashid Khan on Lockie Ferguson's delivery.

David then smashed 13 runs in the 20th over, which was bowled by Mohammad Shami and took Mumbai to the total of 177/6, at the end of the first innings. Gujarat now need 177 runs off 120 balls to register their ninth win of IPL 2022.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 177/6 (Ishan Kishan 45, Tim David 44; Rashid Khan 2/24) vs Gujarat Titans. (ANI)

