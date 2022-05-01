Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): After facing defeat against Mumbai Indians on Saturday by five wickets, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin said that the target RR post against MI was enough if the dew hadn't played a part.

Mumbai Indians registered their first victory in this year's IPL with Suryakumar Yadav's half-century helping the team end an eight-match drought. Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets at the Dr DY Patil Stadium here on Saturday.

"I think if dew hadn't played a part, that score would've been enough, but there was a heavy dew, so felt it was 10-15 runs short. 158 was a competitive score. It was always going to be about how well we started. In fact, we had a very good powerplay and got one wicket more than what Mumbai had at the front. So I thought it was a reasonably good score to fight and we pretty much did well with whatever scores we had this season," said Ravichandran Ashwin in a post-match press conference.

Talking about the dew in the second innings Ashwin said good deliveries tend to get overpitched and stuff like that for the spinner doesn't work well. He also added that team put a decent target but they could have added 10-15 more runs.

"I thought the wicket was a little sticky, to begin with. In T20 cricket, if it's going to be sticky and it's going to be the same way, you just have to hope dew doesn't kick in. It was unfortunate today. I don't know how this works, whether it's the humidity factor, or the spray whether it works or not or what it was, but it was wet all over the place today, " said Ashwin.

"And it makes a massive difference; good deliveries tend to get overpitched and stuff like that for the spinner. Also, usage of the spinner cannot be at the back of the innings. So all these facets can't be kicking in when dew comes in so it's a combination. We put up a decent score. Could've had 10-15 more, but these things happen in a 14-game IPL," he added.

Coming to the match, Mumbai Indians won the toss and invited the Rajasthan Royals to bat first. RR, with the help of Jos Buttler's half-century and Ravichandran Ashwin's 21 runs cameo, in the end, were able to score 158 runs.

While chasing the target Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed after scoring 2 runs and wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan got out for 26. In the middle-overs, star batter of Mumbai Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma played brilliant knocks. In the end, returning Tim David played an outstanding knock and Daniel Sams struck a six off the last ball to help Mumbai Indians clinch their first victory of the Indian Premier League 2022 by 5 wickets. (ANI)

