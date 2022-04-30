Manchester City will look to keep their lead at the top of the table intact when they take on Leeds United in the latest round of Premier League 2021-22 fixtures. The EPL clash will be played at the Elland Road on April 30, 2022 (Saturday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Leeds United vs Manchester City, EPL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Premier League Interrupts Liverpool, Manchester City’s Champions League Ambitions.

Pep Guardiola’s team are competing for two major trophies heading into the final stretch of the season and the Premier League is one of them. They have a point lead over chasers Liverpool and will be hoping to keep it that way. Meanwhile, Leeds United have been brilliant under Jesse Marsch and will be aiming for an upset to steer away from the relegation zone.

When is Leeds United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Leeds United vs Manchester City match in Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the Elland Road in Leeds on April 30, 2022 (Saturday). The match is scheduled to start at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Leeds United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Leeds United vs Manchester City match will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India and will be live telecasting the matches.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Leeds United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The match will also be available on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Leeds United vs Manchester City for its online fans in India.

