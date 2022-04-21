Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], April 21 (ANI): After overcoming the COVID crisis in the lead up to their sixth match of the IPL 2022, the Delhi Capitals pulled off a remarkable nine-wicket win against Punjab Kings here at the Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday.

Speaking about the importance of this victory, all-rounder Lalit Yadav expressed, "This win is really important from a momentum point of view."

"We were looking for a momentum since the start, we've played good cricket so far but we were not consistent. In this game, we were consistent in all three departments, and that's what we were looking for. This was a much-needed win, it will lift the team's confidence going ahead. And, it has created a good atmosphere in the camp," he added.

The 25-year-old, who registered impressive bowling figures of 2/11 in two overs, spoke about how the team dealt with uncertainties in the build up to the game.

"We just discussed to enjoy the game and give our 100 per cent. We were just focusing on the match. We also had one training session the other day, so it's not that we didn't have any practice at all. It's just that we didn't know whether the match will happen or not, but overall, we were confident about our abilities," said Yadav.

Speaking about the team's atmosphere after the win, Yadav said, "It was a different vibe altogether. You know, when we win, everything seems to look positive, no matter how many mistakes we commit. That's a really great thing for the team, especially when the next match is in two days. The momentum we've gained is really important, and we will go into the next game with confidence."

Speaking about Delhi Capitals' next match against Rajasthan Royals, the all-rounder said, "They have been one of the most consistent teams in the tournament so far, and have been playing quality cricket. However, we will focus on ourselves, we will go with our plans and try to execute them."

Delhi Capitals will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede stadium on Friday. (ANI)

