Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 (ANI): Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul helped Mumbai Indians restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to 165/9 in 20 overs in their IPL 2022 match at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy here on Monday.

Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana's 43 each for Kolkata and quick unbeaten 23 by Rinku Singh guided KKR to a respectable total. For Mumbai, Jasprit Bumrah bagged five wickets while Kumar Kartikeya picked up two wickets.

Put to bat, Kolkata had a great start as their opening batters Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane smashed 60 runs in just 6 overs. The duo kept on thrashing the Delhi bowlers and kept up the momentum.

In the 6th over, Kolkata got a big blow as Kumar Kartikeya got the wicket of Venkatesh Iyer for 43 off 24 balls to leave his team at 60/1. Nitish Rana walked in to bat with Rahane and the duo tried to anchor the inning for a while for KKR but the 27-run partnership was broken as Kumar Kartikeya got the dangerman Rahane out for 25 to reduce KKR to 87/2.

Rana was joined by the skipper Shreyas Iyer and they continued the carnage. The duo took their team's total beyond the 100-run mark in the 11th over. Rana smashed 17 runs in the 13th over, which was bowled by Kieron Pollard and took his side's score to 123/2.

Murugan Ashwin was brought back into the attack and he dismissed Shreyas Iyer for 6 runs. But that did not affect Kolkata's batting momentum as Andre Russell came to the crease and smashed 9 runs in the same over.

Jasprit Bumrah was brought back into the attack and dismissed dangerous-looking Russell for 9 with KR's total at 136/4. Jasprit Bumrah struck against in the same over as he dismissed well-set batter, Nitish Rana, for 43 runs in the 15th over.

Sheldon Jackson walked in to crease to join hands with Rinku Singh to keep the momentum going. The duo struck a quick partnership to take their team's total beyond the 150-run mark in the 17th over.

Bumrah gave back-to-back blows to KKR as he sent back Jackson, Pat Cummins and Sunil Narine in the 18th over of the match leaving Kolkata at 156/8. At the end of the inning, Rinku Singh steadied Kolkata's innings and guided his team to a total of 165/9.

Brief Score: Kolkata Knight Riders 165/9 (Venkatesh Iyer 43, Nitish Rana 43; Jasprit Bumrah 5/10) vs Mumbai Indians. (ANI)

