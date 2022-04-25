Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], April 25 (ANI): Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul on Sunday became the first batter to score three centuries against the same opponent in the IPL.

Rahul achieved this feat as he smashed an amazing century in the 37th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 against Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Also Read | LSG vs MI Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Ton-Up KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants Pile More Misery on Mumbai Indians.

LSG skipper smashed an unbeaten 103 against five-time champions MI to guide his team to a total of 168, where they defeated MI by 36-runs. This is Rahul's third century against Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

On April 16, Rahul scored an unbeaten ton (103) with the help of 9 fours and 5 sixes, against five-time champions MI a few days back at Brabourne Stadium. Lucknow won that contest comfortably by 18 runs.

Also Read | Can Mumbai Indians Still Qualify for IPL 2022 Playoffs After 36-Run Defeat to Lucknow Super Giants?.

Rahul scored his maiden IPL century against MI at the Wankhede Stadium three years ago. The first-ever match between Mumbai and Lucknow in IPL 2022 also resulted in Rahul scoring a century against this opponent.

KL Rahul also equalled the record of Rohit Sharma for scoring the most centuries by an Indian cricketer in the T20 cricket on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)