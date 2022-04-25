Mumbai Indians' misery in IPL 2022 continued with a 36-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday, April 24, Sunday. This was their eighth loss in the competition and the record champions are unfortunately without a win with the season having reached its midway. Rohit Sharma's side, needless to say, have failed to make the most of crucial moments in all these matches and have hence suffered defeats. With no win so far in IPL 2022, they expectedly remain at the very bottom of the points table. What's worse is that their net run-rate too, has taken a brutal hit with it currently being, -1.000. Now the question arises--can they still qualify for the IPL 2022 Playoffs? KL Rahul, Bowlers, Help LSG Beat Mumbai Indians by 36 Runs, Five-Time Champions Remain Without a Win in IPL 2022

Well, one can say that it is curtains for them this season. Traditionally, a team needs 16 points to have themselves in a strong position to qualify for the playoffs in IPL. In the past, teams with 14 points have also managed to sneak their way through to the top four. But the situation is very different in this case. Mumbai Indians have six games remaining, from which they can amass a maximum of 12 points, which would not be enough for them to get through to the playoffs.

Not just the points but Mumbai need to win all their remaining games convincingly so that their net run rate improves. Currently, they are four teams locked on 10 points on the IPL 2022 points table for Mumbai Indians to qualify, they would also hope that other results start going their way. Well, one can reckon that they do have a slight outside chance of making it to the top four. But that looks quite a distant prospect now with too many possibilities and not much left to do for them apart from winning games and doing so convincingly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2022 12:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).