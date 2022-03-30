Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 : Ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore's game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, Dinesh Karthik spoke about his role as a finisher for RCB. In their opening game against Punjab Kings, Karthik's unbeaten 32 off 14 deliveries helped RCB surpass the 200 mark against Punjab Kings. RCB vs KKR, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar Online.

Dinesh Karthik who was speaking on the 'Inside RCB' show on Star Sports, said: "My aim is to hit as many boundaries as I can in the middle order. It is always a challenge, but it's an interesting one for everybody."

"My role is to achieve whatever we can in the backend of the game and try to do whatever is required for the team, either setting a target or helping win the game. So, that is what I will be focussing on." Latest ICC Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Slip Further in Test Standings, Ravi Ashwin Second Among All-Rounders.

With an unexpected start to the campaign where the Challengers had to bite the dust as Punjab Kings edged past them in a high-octane thriller, Faf and company will be raring to get back to winning ways as they take on the Knights for their second fray of the tournament.

RCB pumped out some solid batting in the IPL opener as Faf du Plessis led the ranks with some crazy strikes after a slow start to his innings while Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik crafted important cameos to allow the Challengers to garner 205 in the first innings. Despite a momentous total on the cards, the Challengers lost the narrative in the latter half as PBKS' Odean Smith and Bhanuka Rajapaksa went ballistic, taking out the RCB bowlers mercilessly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)