Royal Challengers Bangalore aim to bring their campaign back on track when they face Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday. Faf du Plessis' start to life as RCB skipper did go well with the bat but his team suffered a loss against Punjab Kings in their first game of the season. The former IPL finalists would be looking to have their first points on board but it might not be that easy against Kolkata Knight Riders. Shreyas Iyer's side got off to flying start by beating defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their first game and needless to say, they are current favorites to win full points from this clash. RCB vs KKR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 6

It would once again be a clash between two skippers leading their franchises for the first time. While Iyer ensured a great start to his new journey with KKR, du Plessis would be keen on replicating a similar form with the bat and making sure that his side comes out on top this evening. An RCB vs KKR clash is always one to watch out for in the IPL, particularly because of so many historical moments created by these two teams in the past 14 years of this competition. Current KKR head coach Brendon McCullum's blazing 158* in the very first game of the inaugural IPL season in 2008 is one of those. Also, Virat Kohli's last IPL hundred so far came against KKR way back in 2019 at the Eden Gardens. Dinesh Karthik, also, who is a former KKR skipper, will face his former side.

