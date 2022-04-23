Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday said that the last over of the match against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai was 'topsy-turvy'.

Jos Buttler's 116-run knock and Prasidh Krishna's three-wicket haul helped Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in a high-scoring match at the Wankhede Stadium.

Also Read | LSG vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 37.

"The last over was topsy-turvy. I was having my fingers crossed. Devdutt Paddikal was standing at the Point and he kept asking me if it was really happening (Delhi winning in the last over) and I kept telling him that it is not happening," said Ashwin in a post-match interview.

Ashwin said that when the Delhi Capitals Assistant Coach Pravin Amre came to the field after the third ball of the over, it settled the nerves of the players.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant Fined 100 per cent Match Fee, Pravin Amre Handed One-Match Ban for Breaching IPL’s Code of Conduct During DC vs RR.

Praising pacer Obed Mccoy for his performance in the last over, Ashwin said, "It is never easy to bowl the last over. Obed did a fantastic job. He looks big but is really a young guy. I think he held his nerves well at the last three balls."

On the par score at Wankhede's pitch, Ashwin pointed out that the pitch is good for batting, the ground is small and there were some heavy hitters in DC's batting line-up, so no total is safe on such surfaces when all teams have powerful hitters.

The spinner said that he has found a great partner in Yuzvendra Chahal, remarking that the bowler understands the game and batters really well.

"We have had great discussions off-field and have on-field communications with Sanju (Sanju Samson) too," he added.

Coming to the match, Rajasthan Royals put up the highest score of the ongoing IPL season on the board, finishing with 222/2 in their 20 overs, thanks to Jos Butler's (116) third hundred of the season and Devdutt Paddikal's (54), who put up the stand of 155 for the first wicket. A cameo from Sanju Samson (46*) off just 19. Chasing 223, Delhi reached 55/2 at the end of the powerplay. Useful knocks from Prithvi Shaw (37), Rishabh Pant (44), Lalit Yadav (37) and Rovman Powell (36*) kept the hopes alive for the Capitals, but they fell 15 runs short of the target.

Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the bowlers for RR with his spell of 3/22 in four overs, which also included a wicket maiden. Jos Buttler earned the 'Player of the Match' for his century.

With this win, the Royals are at the top of the points tally with 10 points and will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 26. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals is at the sixth place in the table with 6 points and will take on Kolkata Knight Riders on April 28. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)