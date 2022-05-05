Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) have signed Tristan Stubbs as a replacement for left-arm pacer Tymal Mills for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Mills has an ankle injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

His replacement Tristan Stubbs is a young 21-year old wicket-keeper from South Africa. He has played 17 T20s and has scored 506 runs scoring three half-centuries at a strike-rate of 157.14. He will join MI at the price of Rs 20 Lakh.

Mumbai Indians notched their first win of IPL 2022, beating Rajasthan Royal by five wickets on April 30.

The five-time champions will next face IPL 2022 debutants and leaders Gujarat Titans on May 6 at CCI-Brabourne Stadium. (ANI)

