West Ham are set to take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 semifinal on Friday, May 6. The match would be played at the Deutsche Bank Park and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The Hammers enter this clash on the back of a 2-1 loss to Frankfurt in the first leg. David Moyes' side need to overturn a one-goal deficit to keep alive their hopes of winning the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 title.

The London outfit are heading into this clash on the back of a 2-1 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League, something that is not ideal preparation for them prior to an important match as this. The story is the same for Eintracht Frankfurt, who lost to Leverkusen 2-0 in the Bundesliga. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the game.

When is Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham, UEL 2021-22 Semifinal Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham semifinal clash in the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 will be played at Deutsche Bank Park on May 6, 2022 (Friday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham, UEL 2021-22 Semifinal Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcaster of UEFA Europa League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the live telecast of Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Hamon TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham, UEL 2021-22 Semifinal Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham UEFA Europa League 2021-22 live streaming online.

