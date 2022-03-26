Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 (ANI): Mahendra Singh Dhoni's unbeaten half-century provided Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with a respectable total of 131/5 against Kolkata Knight Rider's (KKR) in the first innings of the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, here at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Dhoni scored 50, while CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja scored 26*after CSK faced the early loss of wickets. KKR now need 132 runs to win in 120 balls.

Put to bat first, CSK had a horrible start as the opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was sent back to the dugout on the third delivery of the game by Umesh Yadav, with only 2 runs on the board. Devon Conway was then joined by Robin Uthappa, but could not do much the former fell prey to Umesh's deadly spell and departed, leaving the team's total at 28/2, in 5 overs.

Uthappa tried to anchor the innings with Ambati Rayudu but had to depart after scoring 28 runs, as he got caught by Sheldon Jackson on Varun Chakaravarthy's delivery. Following Uthappa's dismissal, Rayudu got run out, which was then followed by Shivam Dube's wicket by Andre Russell, with the team's total at 61/5.

Later, Jadeja and Dhoni joined hands and the duo ensured that there was no further damage in their team's batting line-up. They played a quick partnership of 70 runs and brought CSK to the total of 131/5 in 20 overs.

Brief score: Chennai Super Kings (Dhoni 50*, Jadeja 26*; Umesh Yadav 2/20) vs Kolkata Knight Riders. (ANI)

