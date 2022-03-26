England are involved in an international friendly against Switzerland at home with the game being their first since the turn of the year. Gareth Southgate’s men enjoyed a fine run in the World Cup qualifiers as they booked their ticket to Qatar with relative ease. Amassing 26 points from a possible 30 in a group that had inform Albania and Poland can be described a success. The Three Lions have been in the ascendency ever since the 2018 World Cup and will count themselves unlucky to have lost out the Euro title to Italy. Opponents Switzerland have also qualified for the World Cup and finished top of their qualifying group. Their side may not have the big names but they have built a reputation of being giant slayers. Argentina 3–0 Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2022 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Lionel Messi Scores As La Albiceleste Extend Winning Run.

Tammy Abraham, Tren-Alexander Arnold, Reece James and Aaron Ramsdale are injured and will not feature for England. Skipper Harry Kane is set to lead the attack and will look to equal Bobby Charlton’s 48 goals for England. Mason Mount and Phil Foden will likely support Kane as attacking midfielders. Declan Rice as the holding midfielder is one of the first names in the team sheet and youngster Jude Bellingham could be deployed as the no 8.

Switzerland will be without the services of Haris Seferovic and Denis Zakaria as the duo is injured. Mario Gavranovic will play as the striker for the visitors with Ruben Vargas and Xherdan Shaqiri on the wings. Granit Xhaka has the all-important role of shielding the back four and he needs to have a good game to stop England’s rampaging attackers.

When Is England vs Switzerland Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue

England vs Switzerland international friendly match will be played at Wembley Stadium on March 26, 2022 (Saturday) and it is scheduled to start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast England vs Switzerland, International Friendly Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can watch England vs Switzerland international friendly match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for all European international football matches in India. Fans need to tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to live telecast the friendly match.

Is England vs Switzerland, International Friendly Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Those fans who are not able to catch the live action of England vs Switzerland international friendly match on television sets can also watch the match live online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the international friendly match online for its fans in India. JioTV will provide live streaming of the match. England will find it difficult to break down Switzerland and the game will likely end in a stalemate.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2022 07:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).