The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) paid tribute to late Australian cricketer Shane Warne at the start of the CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match. Warne was first captain to win IPL trophy as well when he captained Rajasthan Royals to title triumph. CSK vs KKR Live Score Updates, IPL 2022: Get Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Full Scorecard Online.

Nice gesture by BCCI to remember Shane Warne - first IPL winning captain. pic.twitter.com/DsuEZ1RuTr — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 26, 2022

